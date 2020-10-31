Crime 31.10.2020 03:30 pm

Cops nab ‘most wanted’ man after he is released on parole

One man is under lock and key while the police search for three more suspects. Picture: iStock

Police say the suspect is believed to be responsible for a series of violent crimes in and around the area and may still be linked to more other cases, including rapes.

Limpopo police arrested its “most wanted” man after he was released on parole in September.

The 36-year-old parolee, who is wanted for cases of attempted murder, robbery and the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, was arrested in the Masemola policing area, outside Lebowakgomo.

While out on parole earlier that month, he allegedly shot and injured two people at about 22:00 on 12 September, after an argument with one of the victims at a tavern at Maroge village.

He went on the run after the shooting incident and police launched a manhunt for him, said police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

“The suspect was cornered and arrested at his home in Mahlakole section. During his arrest, police recovered one pistol, one magazine and 16 [rounds of] ammunition,” said Ngoepe.

“The suspect, who is believed to be responsible for a series of violent crimes in and around this area, may still be linked to more other cases, including rapes.”

He is expected to appear in the Nebo Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

