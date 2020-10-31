Courts 31.10.2020 11:03 am

Three appear in court for alleged tax fraud totalling R8.2 million

News24 Wire
Three appear in court for alleged tax fraud totalling R8.2 million

Image: iStock

According to police spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, Harisi Bukari of Mark Two Electronics in Johannesburg, allegedly submitted fraudulent tax return claims for the period 2010 to 2014.

Three people have appeared in court on fraud charges after they allegedly submitted false and fraudulent tax return claims to SARS on behalf of their companies.

Harisi Bukari, 45, Kudzaishe Jamescai Magura, 41, and Christel Pillay, 44, appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on charges of tax fraud on Thursday.

According to police spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, Bukari, the director at Mark Two Electronics in Johannesburg, allegedly submitted fraudulent tax return claims for the period 2010 to 2014. SARS allegedly suffered a loss of more than R2.6 million.

Pillay, who was based at another Johannesburg company, Multizone Safety Protective Wear CC, allegedly submitted more than R1 million tax return claims for the period 2011 to 2016.

Magura, a director at liquor distributor Siyabulela Trading Enterprise, allegedly submitted documents indicating that the business was not operating or accumulating any profit.

“Further investigation revealed that Magura’s company was trading and receiving remuneration for the period of 2012 to 2015. As a result, SARS allegedly suffered a loss of over R4.6 million for the tax return for the said period,” said Mulamu.

Bukari and Magura were granted bail of R10 000 and R5 000 respectively, and their cases were postponed to 13 November. Pillay was released on a warning and will appear in court again on 25 November.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Cosatu ‘not going to entertain an across-the-board wage freeze’

Politics If Mabuza becomes acting president, there will be instability in the country – analyst

Politics Malema: No fool can tell me which lawyer must represent me

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 2,056 new cases identified since last report

State Capture Zondo’s relationship with sister of Zuma’s estranged wife has ‘no bearing’


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition