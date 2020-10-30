Cape Town cops arrest three suspects for possession and dealing of drugs

Drug bust operations conducted by South African Police Service (SAPS) officers in Cape Town has led to three suspects being arrested for possession of and dealing in illegal substances.

In the first incident the police arrested a 29-year-old man on Thursday evening and seized drugs worth R60 000 .

According to police spokesperson Frederick Van Wyk, members attached to public order policing followed up information about a suspect selling drugs at premises in Blikkiesdorp, Delft.

“Upon executing the search in the bedroom of the house, members discovered a home-made drop safe in the ground in which they found 713 Mandrax tablets and 148 grams of tik.

“The estimated street value of the drugs is R60,000,” he said.

The suspect the suspect is expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court once charged.

In the second incident, a 36-year-old man was arrested for possession of tik on Thursday.

Van Wyk said the suspect was arrested in St Agatha Street, Lavender Hill around 6pm by the Steenberg crime prevention unit

“The members executed a search warrant at the address and while searching the premises found two plastic bags containing tik with a weight of about 150 grams with an estimated street value of R22 000.”

The suspect will make a court appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Van Wyk further said a 32-year-old female was arrested on a charge of possession of drugs worth R2 000.

He said the suspect was arrested in Komlossy Street Cafda Retreat on Thursday around 4.50pm by the same crime prevention unit in Steenberg.

“The members executed a search warrant at the premises and found 58 whole Mandrax tablets, 14 half Mandrax tablets, crushed Mandrax powder and 105 stops of dagga. The estimated street value of the drugs is about R2 000.

“The suspect will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Friday. ”

And 21 parcels containing dagga were seized in a separate incident in Khayelitsha on Thursday, Van Wyk said.

Van Wyk, however, said no arrests had yet been made.

“Members attached to Khayelitsha SAPS were on route to assist other police officials on another case and while they were driving they saw a female at C Block, Site C disposing of a bag and running off.

“The members collected the bag and a discovered 21 parcels of dagga. The estimated street value is R 20 000. No arrests have been made.”

