E-hailing taxi driver found dead in his car in Cape Town

The body of an e-hailing taxi driver was found on the back seat of his car, covered with tree branches, in Kuils River, Cape Town, on Thursday.

According to police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk, at 08:30, a Kuils River police patrol vehicle responded to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle, a silver Nissan, parked behind a petrol station in Jaberhon Street, Highbury, Kuils River.

“Upon investigation, the members found the vehicle’s doors are standing open. They found [the] body of a deceased [man] on the back seat of the vehicle covered with tree branches,” Van Wyk said.

“At this stage it is unknown how the deceased died as the crime scene was still being processed.

“A murder case has been registered and is being investigated. No suspects have been arrested,” Van Wyk said.

“We urge anyone with information that can lead to the arrests of the suspect/s to please contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant M Mfubesi on 021 900 5500 or 073 124 7487; alternatively, call Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.