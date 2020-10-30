Crime 30.10.2020 10:33 am

Tow truck driver killed in Maraisburg CIT heist (video)

Citizen reporter
The bombed out cash van in Maraisburg. Image: Twitter/@Vision Tactical

The tow truck driver was shot dead when he followed the suspects as they fled the scene.

A tow truck driver has been shot dead in a cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery on Friday morning in Maraisburg, Johannesburg, according to reports.

The incident took place on Ontdekkers Road around 8am, which caused traffic disruptions in the area, Gauteng traffic police confirmed.

A CIT vehicle was bombed after an unknown number of suspects arrived in three vehicles, Vision Tactical said.

According to crime activist Yusuf Abramjee, the tow truck driver was shot dead when he followed the robbers as they fled the scene in their getaway car.

This is a developing story

