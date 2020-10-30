Tow truck driver killed in Maraisburg CIT heist (video)

A tow truck driver has been shot dead in a cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery on Friday morning in Maraisburg, Johannesburg, according to reports.

The incident took place on Ontdekkers Road around 8am, which caused traffic disruptions in the area, Gauteng traffic police confirmed.

A CIT vehicle was bombed after an unknown number of suspects arrived in three vehicles, Vision Tactical said.

According to crime activist Yusuf Abramjee, the tow truck driver was shot dead when he followed the robbers as they fled the scene in their getaway car.

Members of our intervention units responded to #CITRobbery in Maraisburg after receiving reporting of a shooting. Cash van bombed. Suspects in three vehicles. @ER24EMS on scene. pic.twitter.com/LfKVIiWd5k — Vision Tactical (@visiontactical) October 30, 2020

Reports that a tow truck driver followed the gang as they fled and alerted police. He was shot dead. https://t.co/snJHpkkTPA — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) October 30, 2020

Members of our intervention units responded to #CITRobbery in Maraisburg after receiving reporting of a shooting. Cash van bombed. Suspects in three vehicles. @ER24EMS on scene. pic.twitter.com/NACpozAUg7 — Vision Tactical (@visiontactical) October 30, 2020

This is a developing story

