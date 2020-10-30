Crime 30.10.2020 10:33 am

Tow truck driver killed in Maraisburg CIT heist (video)

News24 Wire
The bombed out cash van in Maraisburg. Image: Twitter/@Vision Tactical

The tow truck driver was shot dead when he followed the suspects as they fled the scene.

A tow truck driver has been killed and a security guard has been left injured in two incidents believed to be connected to a cash-in-transit robbery in Johannesburg on Friday.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Paul Herbst said just before 08:00, paramedics responded to a shooting on the corner of Hendrik Potgieter and Ontdekkers Road in Florida, west of Johannesburg, where a cash-in-transit robbery had taken place and an armoured van was bombed.

“One security officer had sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene before being transported to hospital”, Herbst added.

Later, ER24 paramedics were called to 14th Avenue a few kilometres north for a second shooting incident, believed to have been related to the cash-in-transit heist.

ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said on that scene, medics found a man lying inside a towing recovery vehicle.

“Assessments showed that he had sustained a fatal gunshot wound to his chest”, he added. “Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead.”

Early reports suggest the incidents were related, and that the tow truck driver was shot after he followed the gang, who were reportedly travelling in three vehicles.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla advised motorists to avoid the 14th Avenue route due to heavy congestion.

