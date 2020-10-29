Crime 29.10.2020 10:51 pm

Teen’s father and boyfriend in court for rape

News24 Wire
Teen’s father and boyfriend in court for rape

Picture: iStock

The suspects are expected back in court on 4 November for a formal bail application.

A father and his minor daughter’s boyfriend have appeared in the Giyani Magistrate’s Court facing charges of rape and statutory rape.

The father, aged 40, and his 15-year-old daughter’s boyfriend, aged 25, were both remanded on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the suspects, who could not be named to protect the identity of the victim, were arrested over the weekend.

“Their arrest comes after the father from a village in Giyani went out to look for the victim after she left her home on Saturday. The father traced his daughter’s whereabouts and later found her at her boyfriend’s place.

“Immediately after finding his daughter, he took her to the police station to open a case of statutory rape against the boyfriend.

“It was then revealed that the father had allegedly raped his daughter on separate occasions in 2019 and 2020 and had also threatened her not tell anyone,” added Ngoepe.

The suspects are expected back in court on 4 November for a formal bail application.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Bring your tithe: Bushiri the second richest pastor in SA

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 1,863 new cases bring SA’s total to 719,714

Politics Mabuza denies involvement in fraudulent Mpumalanga land deals

Business News UIF TERS money paid out to government officials, soldiers, prisoners and deceased

Business News Budget wrap: Mboweni pumps money into state capture commission to combat corruption


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition