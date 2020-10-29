Crime 29.10.2020 04:07 pm

Man arrested in Joburg CBD for robbery, impersonating policeman

Citizen reporter
Man arrested in Joburg CBD for robbery, impersonating policeman

One man is under lock and key while the police search for three more suspects. Picture: iStock

The man was also arrested for extortion.

A 45-year-old man was arrested on Thursday, 29 October for impersonating a police officer and extortion.

The suspect was arrested on the corner of Kerk and Troye streets in Johannesburg’s central business district (CBD) about 1pm by the police, along with community patrollers.

According to police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele, four suspects robbed a 41-year-old man on the corner of Bree and Troye streets.

“The victim had traveled from Pretoria to the Johannesburg CBD to buy things for his wedding in November.

“He was confronted by the bogus officers when one of them produced a fake appointment card (police name badge),” Mbele said.

Source: SAPS

Mbele said the police impersonators then asked the victim for his passport. When he failed to produce it they demanded R500.

“When he try to count it they grabbed all his money. The total amount taken was R1 800.”

The captain said three other suspects were still at large with the victim’s cash, while one person was apprehended.

Johannesburg CBD police station commander Brigadier Tony Perumal commended the good work done by the patrollers.

“They (immigrants) must stop giving bogus police money. Real police don’t demand money, they arrest people without valid papers to be in a country.”

Source: SAPS

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Bring your tithe: Bushiri the second richest pastor in SA

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 1,863 new cases bring SA’s total to 719,714

Politics Mabuza denies involvement in fraudulent Mpumalanga land deals

Business News UIF TERS money paid out to government officials, soldiers, prisoners and deceased

Business News Budget wrap: Mboweni pumps money into state capture commission to combat corruption


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition