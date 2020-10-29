Suspect arrested after shots fired at mall in Centurion

One suspect was arrested and a security guard grazed by a bullet after shots were fired at a Centurion mall on Thursday morning.

The suspect was handed over to the police and a laptop was recovered following the incident at the Blue Valley Mall in The Reeds.

Various security companies in the area were called for back-up after four suspects allegedly entered and attempted to rob a clothing store.

“The security at the mall called for backup when the armed suspects tried to flee the mall with a stolen laptop,” Monitor Net spokesperson JP le Roux said.

The suspects fired four gunshots, before three of the alleged suspects fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

The fourth alleged robbers fled the crime scene on foot.

“One of our guards was grazed in his right forearm by a bullet,” Le Roux said.

Le Roux said the guards could not shoot back as there was a good chance that a member of the public could have been caught in the crossfire.

While Monitor Net tried to track down the getaway vehicle, they called Scorpion Security, Axon Security, Clock Watch to be on the lookout for the suspects.

The suspect who was on foot was apprehended by Scorpion Security in a property close by the mall and was handed over to the Wierdaburg police on the scene.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.