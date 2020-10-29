Crime 29.10.2020 09:48 am

Former municipality employee found guilty for defrauding Sars of R1.7m

News24 Wire
Former municipality employee found guilty for defrauding Sars of R1.7m

The man was convicted for the murder of a heavily pregnant teacher. Picture: iStock

Setshedi was convicted and sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment, of which four years were suspended for five years.

A former employee of the Elias Motsoaledi Municipality in Limpopo was found guilty of defrauding the South African Revenue Service (Sars) of almost R1.7 million by the Mankweng Regional Court on Wednesday.

In 2010, Evans Setshedi, 41, submitted fraudulent tax returns to Sars on behalf of the municipality, said police spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke.

The money was approved and deposited into his personal bank account, instead of the municipality account.

Setshedi made several withdrawals and bank authorities became suspicious.

During a verification process, it was established that the account number did not belong to the municipality and that he used another person’s particulars to open the account.

The bank authorities notified the police and Setshedi was arrested.

Setshedi was convicted and sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment, of which four years were suspended for five years.

He will effectively serve four years in jail.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Bring your tithe: Bushiri the second richest pastor in SA

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 1,863 new cases bring SA’s total to 719,714

Politics Mabuza denies involvement in fraudulent Mpumalanga land deals

Business News UIF TERS money paid out to government officials, soldiers, prisoners and deceased

Business News Budget wrap: Mboweni pumps money into state capture commission to combat corruption


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition