Limpopo cops arrest school principal for allegedly conspiring to murder his wife

Police in Hlanganani outside Giyani in Limpopo have arrested a 49-year-old school principal for an alleged conspiracy to murder his 43-year-old wife.

On 16 July, the man from Tanana Pulani in Bungeni Village allegedly solicited the help of a local man to kill his wife in exchange for a sizeable payment, said police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe. The suspect is a principal at a high school in the area.

“The wife got information about her husband’s intentions. The police were informed, started with the initial investigations and the suspect was arrested.”

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has condemned continuous acts of gender-based violence across the province “in the strongest possible terms”.

The husband is expected to appear in the Hlanganani Magistrate’s Court soon on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

Police investigations are continuing.

