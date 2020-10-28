CoJ to act on those implicated in Covid-19 corruption

City of Johannesburg municipal manager Ndivhoniswani Lukhwareni has been ordered to act decisively against those implicated in personal protective equipment (PPE) related corruption.

Mayor Geoff Makhubo said Lukhwareni must implement recommendations of the report of an investigation into procurement of PPE between 15 and 31 March.

On Thursday, the council held its 43rd extraordinary council meeting, where the final report of the phase 1 internal audit of Covid-19 related procurement was presented.

“In line with our commitment to a responsive, transparent and corruption-free government, we have directed Lukhwareni to act swiftly and decisively against those found in the wrong, in line with the recommendations of the report and council,” Makhubo said.

He said phase 1 of the special audit review report had noted budget management and procurement processes were not carried out in accordance with relevant circulars and laws applicable to supply chain and procurement.

“The report also highlights that R240 million was spent on Covid-19 related procurement, and not the R600 million bandied about by opposition parties and reported by the media.

Phase 2

“The meeting resolved that, in the next council sitting, Lukhwareni should provide phase 2 of the report, which will give more details on all Covid-19 related procurement conducted by the City.

“The people of Johannesburg demand accountability from all of us. Consequence management on this matter should be implemented urgently.

“We are pleased that council perused and deliberated extensively on the report, and as a united front also made recommendations to the report,” said Makhubo.

