Men accused of killing tavern owner ‘found with police’s belongings’

Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing a tavern owner in Soweto.

The suspects, aged 39 and 41, were nabbed in Kempton Park and Fleurhof on Tuesday.

They were also found in possession of items allegedly belonging to the police.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the suspects were wanted for an incident that occurred in Doornkop on 7 October.

“During their arrests, the suspects were found in possession of an unlicenced firearm, ammunition of different high calibre firearms, a police reflector jacket, blue lights, handcuffs, police waist belt, docket cover, police blue light and a Kia vehicle suspected to be used during the commission of murder.

Tavern

“It is reported that on 7 October, two men, who were driving a white Kia, stopped at the tavern in Doornkop and asked to see the owner,” added Masondo.

As the 60-year-old man was coming out, he was shot several times by the two suspects.

Masondo said the victim died at the scene.

“Information was received about the whereabouts of the murder suspects. Police provincial task team and other law enforcement agencies pounced on a house in Kempton Park in the early hours of Tuesday, where the first suspect was arrested.

“Intelligence-driven information led the team to Fleurhof, where the second suspect was also arrested.”

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

