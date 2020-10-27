Crime 27.10.2020 10:43 pm

Home Affairs officials nabbed for allegedly taking bribe from undocumented immigrant

Citizen reporter
Home Affairs officials nabbed for allegedly taking bribe from undocumented immigrant

The arrested suspects will appear in the Motetema Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for alleged corruption.

Three Home Affairs Officials aged between 30 and 42 have been arrested during a sting operation between the Serious Corruption Investigation and Home Affairs Counter Corruption for alleged corruption in Jane Furse, Limpopo, on Tuesday.

The suspects, who include a Nebo Home Affairs Control Immigration Officer and two Jane Furse Home Affairs Immigration Officers, allegedly conducted a routine inspection at one of the foreign-owned shops and found an undocumented immigrant, said the South African Police Service (SAPS) in a statement.

“Instead of arresting him, the officials allegedly demanded a R10, 000 gratification for his freedom. The amount was reportedly reduced to R4,000 and it was paid by the victim to the suspects.”

