‘His killers bragged that nothing will happen,’ says widow in unsolved murder

Crime 7 hours ago

Chad Thomas of IRS Forensic Investigations said cold cases were in all probability the cases which were the most emotive for families left searching for answers.

Sipho Mabena and Rorisang Kgosana
28 Oct 2020
04:54:57 AM
Image: iStock

Developments in the case of murdered soccer star Senzo Meyiwa have not only demonstrated the power of public pressure but also brought into sharp focus the plight of a horde of ordinary people with no hope for justice, more than a decade after their loved ones were murdered. For some of these families, the Meyiwa case evokes horrific memories of how the justice system failed them, leaving their emotional wounds to fester with no closure from seeing those responsible pay. Emily Masombuka’s husband, a breadwinner and father of three, and another patron were gunned down in cold blood and 10...

