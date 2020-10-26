Two woman linked to sale of baby arrested

Two women from Cala in the Eastern Cape were arrested in Kempton Park in Gauteng over the weekend for allegedly being involved in the selling of a baby.

According to Hawks spokesperson Lwando Zenzile, the 21-year-old mother allegedly sold the child to a 30-year-old woman she had met in February.

The baby was born on 1 October.

“When the father of [the] child wanted to know the whereabouts of the infant, his girlfriend allegedly gave a false statement that the child [had] passed on, but could not point out the grave.

“It is alleged that she later admitted that she gave the child to a lady in Johannesburg for a fee,” Zenzile said.

Zenzile said the baby had since been found and reunited with its father, while the mother remains in custody.

The two women will appear in the Cala Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

