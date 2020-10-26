Man allegedly caught dragging body of 20-year-old woman arrested by police

A man has been arrested by police in Wolseley in the Western Cape after he was allegedly seen dragging something that turned out to be the body of a 20-year-old local woman in the Pine Valley informal settlement on Saturday.

According to Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa, community members alerted the police to suspicious activity in the Pine Valley area after 23:00.

“Upon arrival, the police made the gruesome discovery. The suspect, who also resides in the area, was subsequently arrested,” Potelwa said.

On Sunday, police were called out to the area again after a passer-by discovered a shallow grave in an open field.

With the assistance of the forensic pathology services, a yet-to-be-identified woman’s body was dug up from the shallow grave.

“A further search of the area by police led to the discovery of another grave not far from the first one. A second body – whose identity, age and gender have not been determined yet – was discovered.”

Potelwa said crime scene experts from the police, including the K9 Unit, detectives and fingerprint experts were on the scene until late on Sunday afternoon.

“How the deceased persons died is part of a police investigation and autopsies will also be conducted soon.”

Anyone with information either about the identities of the deceased persons or what led to their deaths has been urged to contact Detective Sergeant Pieters of the Wolseley police on 079 894 0195.

