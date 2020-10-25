Crime 25.10.2020 05:05 pm

Man bust at Pretoria guesthouse with R2m in counterfeit notes

News24Wire
Man bust at Pretoria guesthouse with R2m in counterfeit notes

Picture for illustration purposes. Image: Shutterstock.iStock

Police had also previously recovered suspected counterfeit notes.

A man is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday after allegedly being found with piles of bank notes that turned out to be counterfeit.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said they had received a tip-off to follow up on two men who had booked in at a local guesthouse in Pretoria West on Friday. Officers proceeded to a room at the guesthouse.

“As they entered, one of the suspects ran away, while the second suspect was found with R200 and R100 notes,” Masondo said. “Preliminary investigation revealed that the notes were counterfeit and worth more than R2 million.”

In January, police made a similar bust when they arrested a man in the east of Pretoria for possession of R1.8 million in counterfeit notes, and drugs with an estimated street value of R45 000, the Rekord East reported.

Police had also previously recovered suspected counterfeit notes in a lock-up garage at a block of flats in Gezina, Pretoria.

News24 reported that three men were arrested in connection with the discovery.

– Compiled by Jenna Etheridge.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed

Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector

Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile

World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher

Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition