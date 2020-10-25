Police arrest more suspects linked to Magalies mountain crime spike

Four suspects have been added to the growing list of suspects linked to a recent spate of robberies and other serious crimes in Theo Martins Poort, in the Magalies mountain area along the R80 Mabopane highway.

Last weekend, five suspects were arrested, bringing the total of suspects to nine.

The suspects that were arrested last weekend were linked to an armed robbery case, which took place in Akasia in September, as well as kidnapping, murder and armed robberies.

Three of the suspects were arrested at a hideout in Marabastad on 14 October. The other two were already in custody, after their alleged involvement in armed robberies.

They appeared in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on 19 October.

Police said a number of victims have come forward in the past week, which led to the latest arrests. Three of the latest suspects are linked to a murder reported to Akasia SAPS in September, and a fourth suspect, who is 19 years old, has been linked to two armed robbery cases, reported to Pretoria North and Hercules SAPS, in May and August respectively.

They are expected to appear in court soon, and police investigations are continuing.

It is hoped that even more victims come forward in the coming weeks.

Mountain users are urged to exercise caution, to stay away from the area if possible, and not to “expose themselves to criminals who see anything as an opportunity for crime.”

Should people need to visit the area, police strongly advised that this be done during the day, and in groups.

“Ours as the SAPS is to ensure that our communities are and feel safe and secure at all times. The hard work by the team of investigators and the results thereof, will not only bring to a screeching halt, the reign of terror by criminals in the vicinity of the Theo Martins Poort – Magalies Mountain area along the R-80 Mabopane Highway, but will also take us a long way in restoring public confidence in the SAPS,” said Gauteng the commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, in appreciation of the multi-disciplinary team.

The team was led by newly appointed district commissioner, Major General Hilda Mohajane.

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

