Limpopo cop, 15 others arrested for drugs and illicit cigarettes

A police officer is among 16 people arrested for possession of drugs and illegal cigarettes in Limpopo.

The SAPS Limpopo Highway Patrol Team arrested a 36-year-old constable stationed at the Apel police station in the Sekhukhune District, after was found in possession of drugs.

During the arrest, police officers confiscated 20 sachets of nyaope found in his vehicle. Ammunition and a firearm were also seized, police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

Another 11 people were arrested in Polokwane and 48 balls of nyaope, 42 sachets of dagga and 16 cartons of illicit cigarettes were confiscated.

In the Mogwadi policing area, outside Polokwane, officers followed a tip-off which led them to a 36-year-old man at his tuck shop. Nine cartons of illicit cigarettes were found, and he was immediately arrested.

In the Hlogotlou area in the Sekhukhune District, officers searched a house in Monsterlos and found 1,000 brown small plastics packets containing nyaope and 170 sachets of tik. A 25-year-old suspect was apprehended.

In a separate incident, in the same area, two suspects aged 28 and 35 were arrested. The police confiscated 65 sachets of dagga.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.