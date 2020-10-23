GBV, femicide receiving ‘priority attention’, says Gauteng police commissioner

More than 157 suspects accused of femicide and gender-based violence (GBV) have been arrested across Gauteng in the police’s latest O Kae Molao operation.

The arrests were made on Thursday. The operation was led by Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, joined by Gauteng MEC for community safety Faith Mazibuko.

“These arrests should send a strong message to men that women must be respected, without their rights being violated.

“Gauteng police will intensify the raiding of wanted suspects in gender based violence and femicide cases,” said Mawela, who commended the detectives involved in hunting down the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, 1 028 arrests for various other offences were made in other operations across the province.

Stolen motor vehicles were recovered from scrapyards and second-hand goods dealerships in De Deur, Vereeniging, Booysens and Sophiatown. Police issued a number of fines to the owners and operators for non-compliance.

The offenders will appear in various magistrate’s courts soon.

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

