139 SAPS members face GBV charges, Cele reveals

Minister of Police, Bheki Cele revealed on Tuesday that 139 SAPS members from 113 police stations across the country have had gender-based violence (GBV) cases opened against them.

This was in reply to a DA parliamentary question relating to abuse against women and children around the country.

The DA’s public and administration spokesperson, Michele Clarke, said it was of concern that of the 113 police stations where the perpetrators work, five are already on the top 30 list of GBV hot spots released by Cele in September.

Some of the reported cases range from assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, statutory rape, rape, murder, domestic violence, attempted murder and pointing a firearm.

This comes during a week when Parliament is due to host public hearings on three gender-based violence bills.

The bills are the Domestic Violence Amendment Bill, the Criminal Law Amendment Bill, and the Criminal and Related Matters Amendment Bill.

The amendments are aimed at changing how violence against women is dealt with and to solidify how the courts, law enforcement and government departments work to fight GBV.

Clarke said his party was concerned whether the police perpetrators had been charged for their offences, are still on active duty, or had been dismissed.

He said the DA would be submitting supplementary questions to Cele to provide greater clarity.

“Violence against women is a national crisis and we cannot allow their re-victimisation at police stations manned by perpetrators of GBV. The fight against GBV requires a police service that women can trust and rely on during their time of need.”

