Police manhunt after armed robbery at Sunninghill restaurant caught on CCTV

Police in Gauteng have launched a manhunt for suspects who robbed restaurant patrons of their watches and cellphones at a restaurant in Sunninghill, Sandton.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said a case of armed robbery was opened and escalated to the provincial investigation unit for further investigation after victims were robbed at a restaurant in Sunninghill on Wednesday about 2.30 pm.

“Armed men stormed into a restaurant, held up the victims with firearms and demanded their valuables. The suspects took watches and cellphones before they jumped into a silver BMW vehicle and sped off.

“A shot was fired by the suspects but no injuries were reported,” Masondo said.

Masondo said police were searching for four suspects and have appealed to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist with apprehending the suspects to call their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Information can also be given anonymously via the MySAPS App that can be downloaded on any smartphone.

The robbery at Istanbul Kebab restaurant was caught on CCTV footage which shows an armed robber jump over a balcony, wave a firearm at the patrons at the restaurant and later flee the scene with an accomplice.

The owner of the Istanbul Kebab restaurant, Hakan Solim, would not comment on the incident, referring the matter to the police. He did, however, confirm that “nobody was hurt and everyone is okay”.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

