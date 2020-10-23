Ipid probe after metro cop shoots man dead during hijacking

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating a death as a result of police action after a metro police officer shot and killed one of the three men who allegedly tried to hijack him.

Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said the incident occurred in Pinetown on Thursday morning.

“As alleged, the Durban metro police officer was on his way to work when three males tried to hijack him while he stopped at an intersection.

“He allegedly pulled out his service pistol, fired shots, fatally wounding the unknown civilian who was approaching the driver’s door.

“The investigation process is still at the preliminary stage.

“Ipid’s investigation officer attended the crime scene, and the firearm of the law enforcement officer has been taken in for ballistic analysis. A post-mortem date is yet to be determined.”

Cola said the preliminary report would determine the way forward in the matter.

