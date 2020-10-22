Crime 22.10.2020 11:33 am

Emfuleni municipal officials arrested for allegedly stealing diesel worth R12k

Photo for illustration: iStock

One of the four suspects caught red-handed in possession of the stolen diesel is a shop steward of the South African Municipal Workers’ Union.

Four suspects have been arrested for allegedly stealing diesel worth R12 700 from an Emfuleni Local Municipality (ELM) workshop in Duncanville, Vereeniging, reports Vaal Weekblad.

One of the four suspects allegedly caught red-handed in possession of the stolen diesel is a shop steward of the South African Municipal Workers’ Union.

The suspects, including a female, were arrested for theft at their work place on the morning of 14 October as they were about to drive out of the premises.

A reliable source said that the theft had been ongoing since the Covid-19 lockdown began.

The suspects were handed to the police and charged with theft. Police spokesperson Captain Fikile Funda confirmed the arrests.

He said that the suspects briefly appeared in the Vereeniging Magistrate’s Court on 16 October. They are  out on bail of R2 500 each.

The ELM has suspended all four suspects while an internal investigation is conducted.

