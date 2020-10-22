Inmate nabbed after escape from East London prison

A convict who escaped from an East London prison has been rearrested.

Lundi Mzimkhulu, 33, escaped from Sada Prison in Whittlesea, East London on 14 August along with other prisoners.

According to Hawks spokesperson Lwando Zenzile, Mzimkhulu was rearrested in Dutywa on Tuesday evening while in alleged possession of a hijacked vehicle from Duncan Village and an illegal 9mm pistol.

“It is alleged that he had pushed correctional services officers, pointed [at] them with a firearm and ushered them into an office where the officers were searched,” Zenzile said.

“Mzimkhulu, together with other prisoners, Siyabulela Mtshobi, Sibusiso Nzuzo, and others, took the officers’ car keys, their uniform jackets and caps as they grabbed the gate keys to make their getaway.”

In March, Mzimkhulu and two others escaped from custody while they were on their way back from the Whittlesea Magistrate’s Court.

“During the daring escape, they overpowered two police officers, seized their firearms and used the police van to escape.

“The police vehicle was later found abandoned in Dongwe location. The two other suspects were rounded up and Mzimkhulu was found in Queenstown in April,” Zenzile said.

He is expected to appear in the Dutywa Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.