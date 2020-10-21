KZN man arrested for double murder after seven years on the run

A KwaZulu-Natal double murder suspect has been captured in Gauteng after seven years on the run. He allegedly stabbed a man in a tavern in June 2013.

In October 2013, while out on bail, he allegedly stabbed another man to death.

A KwaZulu-Natal man who was on the run for seven years, following the murder of two men – one at a local tavern and another at a shop – has finally been captured.

Sifiso Gcina Nxumalo, 31, appeared before the Nquthu Magistrate’s Court on Monday on two counts of murder and the case was postponed to 28 October for a bail application.

Nxumalo has evaded police since 2013.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, police received information that he was spotted in Gauteng where he was hiding.

He was arrested on 17 October with the assistance of Ivory Park police officers. He was taken to the Mondlo police station.

It is alleged that at 04:30 on 29 June 2013, Mavela Ncube, 23, was stabbed while at a local tavern in Block B in Mondlo after an argument. He sustained three stab wounds on his upper body.

He was taken to a local clinic where he succumbed to his injuries. Nxumalo was arrested and appeared in court where he was later released on bail.

In October that same year, he allegedly committed another murder in Mondlo.

It is alleged that he stabbed 35-year-old Ali Narsill in his back on 11 October 2013 in a shop in B Section, Mondlo. Nxumalo fled and was on the run for seven years.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the arrest.

