Man nabbed for allegedly raping 60-year-old woman

Police in Prieska in the Northern Cape have arrested a 39-year-old man in connection with the rape of a 60-year-old woman.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba, the woman was asleep on Monday at about 01:30 when she was attacked.

“The suspect forced entry through the window. The victim was reportedly assaulted, hit with a hammer and raped,” Ramatseba said.

An intensive search was launched for the perpetrator and he was arrested in Prieska on Tuesday at about 09:00.

Acting deputy provincial commissioner responsible for crime detection Brigadier Nicky Mills has commended the investigating officer Sergeant Rian van Wyk for the good work which led to the swift arrest of the man.

He is expected to appear in the local magistrate’s court soon.

The police investigation continues.

