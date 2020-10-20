Asthandile Zozo murder-accused appoints new attorney

Viwe Rulumeni, the 22-year-old man accused of murdering Wits student Asthandile Zozo, has a new attorney after his previous one withdrew from the case.

Rulumeni briefly appeared in the Dutwya Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

“The case has been postponed to 28 October after the new attorney of record was furnished with the docket contents,” Mthatha National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.

Rulumeni’s previous attorney told the court he knew Zozo’s father “very well” from his school days and therefore could not continue representing him.

Rulumeni is accused of assaulting, choking and stabbing Zozo several times on 17 August 2020 in a case that sparked much public anger.

Zozo’s father at the time, in a heartbreaking interview, said he never thought he would have to bury his daughter.

