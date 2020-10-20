Crime 20.10.2020 02:30 pm

Two officers injured in shootout with robbery, murder suspect

Police knocked on the door, identified themselves, and were promptly shot at by a suspect inside the shack. The suspect fled the scene.

Two police officers were injured in a shootout on Monday night, after pursuing suspects believed to be involved in a business robbery and murder. 

The Ennerdale Trio Task Team received information from JMPD K9 and equestrian members, after the shack a perpetrator resided in was identified by a suspect who had already been arrested. 

The shack was located in Mountain View information settlement in Grasmere. 

Officers then retaliated, and a shootout ensued. 

A JMPD officer and a SAPS member were shot, and taken to hospital. They are both reported to be in a stable condition. 

The suspect who shot at police fled the scene, and is on the run. 

A case of attempted murder has been opened at Lenasia SAPS. 

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

