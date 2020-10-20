Manhunt launched after teen’s bloodied body found in Northern Cape gravesite

Police in Barkly West in the Northern Cape have launched a manhunt after the discovery of a gruesome murder involving a 15-year-old boy.

The victim’s body was found in a gravesite in Mataleng on Saturday night, with severe injuries to the head.

Captain Olebogeng Tawana said preliminary investigations suggest the teen was “pelted with a stone or a brick to the head”, and died due to his head injuries.

Paramedics declared the boy dead at the scene.

The motive for the teen’s murder has not yet been established.

Anyone with information that could help police find the boy’s killer/s is urged to contact Barkly West police on 052 531 6200, Station Commander Lieutenant Colonel Roman on 082 495 5018, or the Crime Stop, on 08600 10111.

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.