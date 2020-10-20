Crime 20.10.2020 07:59 am

Manhunt launched after 60-year-old woman allegedly raped

News24 Wire
The woman is currently receiving medical treatment in hospital.

Police in Prieska in the Northern Cape have launched an intensive manhunt for a suspect following the rape of a 60-year-old woman.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba, it is alleged the woman was asleep on Monday at about 01:30 when she was attacked.

“The suspect forced entry through the window. The victim was reportedly assaulted, hit with a hammer and raped,” Ramatseba said.

Anyone with information about the attacker is requested to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Riaan van Wyk, on 082 067 7135.

Police said all information would be handled with the strictest confidence.

