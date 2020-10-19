Crime 19.10.2020 10:24 pm

Northern Cape boy, 15, found murdered in cemetery

News24 Wire
File image for illustration: iStock

Preliminary investigations by the police show he had been struck on the head with a stone or brick and succumbed to his injuries.

Barkley West police have launched a manhunt for the murderers of a 15-year-old boy.

His body was found in a graveyard in Mataleng, Barkly West, on Saturday, said police spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana.

“The boy’s body was found on Saturday … at approximately 23:30, laying on the gravesite with severe head injuries.”

“The paramedics declared him dead on the scene,” added Tawana. “The motive of this gruesome murder is unknown at this stage.”

No arrests have been made and police are appealing to the public to come forward with any information. They are urged to call Barkly West police on 053 531 6200, station commander Lieutenant-Colonel Roman on 082 495 5018 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

