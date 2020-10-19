Crime 19.10.2020 12:00 pm

Durban cop in hospital after being shot during robbery

News24 Wire
An attempted murder case is under investigation. No arrests have been made.

A police officer was seriously injured when robbers shot him in his chest and abdomen, before making off with his service pistol and wallet in Umlazi, Durban.

According to police, the officer is stationed at the Maydon Wharf police station and was waiting for transport to work in K Section in Umlazi, at around 06:10 on Sunday, when he was attacked.

“He was shot at and sustained gunshot wounds,” police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Paul Herbst said: “When Netcare 911 paramedics arrived on [the] scene, they found the patient lying on the floor in a critical condition.”

Due to the seriousness of his condition, a Netcare 911 helicopter ambulance took him to hospital.

