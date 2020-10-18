Motorist allegedly shoots Gauteng traffic police officer

A 30-year-old Gauteng traffic police officer, from the Special Patrol Unit, was allegedly shot twice by a motorist on Friday morning in Alberton.

“The incident took place at Corner Ring Road and Voortrekker Street when the motorist failed to stop at a red robot and the officer signalled for him to stop.

Gauteng Traffic claimed the motorist fired shots and sped off.

The officer is currently stable and receiving medical attention in hospital.

Gauteng Traffic Police has condemned the incident and called on officers to be cautious when discharging their duties.

“The Gauteng Traffic Police will not be deterred in enforcing the rules of the road and regulations,” said spokesperson Sello Maremane.

“The Gauteng Traffic Police will not rest until the perpetrator is brought to book to face the full might of the law.”

News24 reached out to the Gauteng SAPS for comment. It will be added once it is received.

