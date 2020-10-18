Crime 18.10.2020 03:27 pm

Bogus City of Johannesburg official arrested for allegedly stealing 60 hard drives

News24 Wire
The suspect was arrested by members of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department.

A 36-year-old woman masquerading as a City of Johannesburg official was arrested on Saturday for allegedly stealing 60 hard drives from various workstations at the City’s offices in Braamfontein.

This comes after the City’s Group Forensic and Investigation Service department (GFIS) was on Thursday notified of suspected theft and damage to computers at a number of departments, including Town Planning, Municipal Courts and Group Legal and Contracts.

“The suspect gained access to the building by giving security personnel false information, including a SAP number. Her movements were spotted on CCTV footage,” the City said in a statement on Sunday.

“The suspect was again seen [on Friday] moving around the building, carrying a bag of tools.

“A search for her begun and she was caught, allegedly trying to break into the legislature offices by breaking the main door, which leads to the offices,” the City added.

The suspect was arrested by members of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department, and she is expected to appear in the Hillbrow Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 19 October 2020.

