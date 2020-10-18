Five suspects arrested in connection of increase robberies in Magalies Mountain

Gauteng Police have welcomed the arrest of five suspects linked to the increase of robberies and a murder in the Theo Martins Poort and Magalies Mountain area along the R-80 Mabopane Highway in Pretoria.

In a statement on Sunday, Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the arrests come from “urgent intervention” by the South African Police Service (SAPS) when Major General Mohajane assured the victims and the public that police would as a matter of urgency.

“An intelligence-driven operation on Wednesday 14 October 2020 led police to the suspects’ hideout in Marabastad where three suspects were traced and arrested. The other two suspects were already in custody following their earlier arrest on two Hercules cases of May and August 2020.”

There was heighten visibility and intensify crime prevention operations in the area policed by Hercules and Akasia police stations. The operation led them to five suspects linked to various cases including a September 2020 Akasia case of armed robbery, kidnapping and murder; and other serious and violent crimes.

The police have emphasised to mountain users, hikers and cyclists, or for spiritual activities, or for any other reason, to exercise greater caution and not expose themselves to criminals who see anything as an opportunity for crime.

“Should there be a need to visit the area, users are urged to rather do so in groups and to avoid embarking on any activities at night when it is dark,” Peters said.

The five suspects are expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate Court on Monday, 19 October 2020.

