Manhunt launched after Police Commander gunned down in driveway

A 72-hour activation plan was launched after the Station Commander attached to the Groblersdal Police Station was gunned down in an early morning attack outside his home in Mmaganagobuswa village.

57-year-old, Col Lebyane Jeffrey Seroka was shot dead in front of his gate at around 4:30am on Saturday morning, 17 October, the Review Online reports.

According to Police Spokesperson, Brig Motlafela Mojapelo preliminary police investigations revealed that the deceased had woken up early this morning to go to a funeral.

Police were alerted and a manhunt for one or multiple suspects was immediately launched. The stolen vehicle was found abandoned along the Dennilton-Maklerekeng road.

The motive for this killing is still unknown, Mojapelo added.

The Provincial Commissioner of Police, Lt Genl Nneke Ledwaba has called for police to hunt down the killer(s) and bring them to book.

“All the necessary and available resources have been mobilised to implement the 72-hour activation plan towards the apprehension of the suspect(s). Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect(s) is urged to contact Lt Coll Richard Boshomane at 079 894 5501,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, in a statement on Sunday, the Democratic Alliance (DA) in Limpopo said it is concerned about the recent spike in murders in Limpopo “which now also claimed the life of one of our men in blue”.

“We would like to express our deepest condolences to the family of Colonel Seroka and are calling for urgent action to be taken to arrest the perpetrators.”

