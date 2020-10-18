Power cables, counterfeit cosmetics and baking agents seized in Ekurhuleni raids

Ekurhuleni Metro Police seized an eclectic array of goods, including 2km of illegal electricity cabling as well as fake cosmetics and detergents during operations in the Benoni area on Friday and Saturday.

The cabling was discovered on Friday after residents complained that power was constantly tripping in the Msholozi informal settlement.

Anti-Cable Theft Unit officers, assisted by the City’s energy department technicians and law enforcement had to pull in the 2 676.63m of aluminium cabling, worth an estimated R32 775, and load it on to trucks for safekeeping.

It was retrieved from lamp posts, mini-substations and ditches.

On Saturday, a white Ford panel van, which was leaving a plot on Meerkat Road, caught the eye of patrolling officers.

They pulled the driver over.

‘Well-mannered’ driver

A stop and search was conducted and sealed packages of shoe polish, roll-on deodorants, baking powder, dry yeast and face creams were among the cargo inspected.

The “well mannered” driver offered to show the officers the rest of the merchandise.

At the property, officers found more ready-to-be-packaged groceries, empty branded containers, three imported seal, engrave, package and product transfer machines, as well as detergents, hygiene products and cosmetics.

A 33-year old woman from Zimbabwe, without the required documentation to be in South Africa, was found sorting the goods, which are suspected to be knock-offs.

She and the driver, a Chinese national with the relevant documents to be in the country, were arrested.

They face charges of possession and possible dealing in counterfeit goods.

They are expected to appear in the Benoni Magistrate’s Court soon.

The woman also faces charges under immigration laws.

The Department of Health and anti-counterfeiting specialists were called to the site.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.