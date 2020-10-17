Suspects arrested after murder of Pofadder hotelier Leon Brits

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of Pofadder hotelier Leon Brits.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said a 37-year-old was arrested in Piketberg in the Western Cape, and a 34-year-old suspect was arrested in Kathu.

Brits owned a hotel in Pofadder, and was stabbed to death on 7 October. His body was found floating in a swimming pool.

Brits had apparently told his brother that some staff members were stealing from the hotel kitchen.

A family friend said it looked as though Brits was strangled with a dog chain and dragged to the pool.

Northern Cape FF Plus leader Wynand Boshoff said the murder had shocked the mostly peaceful region.

A team, including Provincial Organised Crime, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) and Pofadder and Springbok detectives arrested the two suspects.

They are expected to appear in court on Monday.

