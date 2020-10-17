Manhunt for 5 armed suspects after guests were shot at farmhouse B&B attack in EC

Eastern Cape police in the Sarah Baartman District have launched a manhunt for armed suspects following a robbery at a farmhouse bed-and-breakfast outside Addo on Friday night.

According to police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli, at about 8.35pm, five guests were sitting in the braai area of the bed-and-breakfast.

“One of the guests noticed that there was a group of about five suspects wearing balaclavas who were crawling on the ground towards them and he raised alarm.

“One of the suspects started shooting and one of the bullets struck the victim in the upper body,” Nkohli said.

“During the mayhem, a second victim sustained a minor injury after one of the bullets grazed his thigh.

“The suspects managed to steal a laptop, a wallet, a handbag and a cellphone before fleeing the scene on foot. A case of attempted murder (two counts) and a second charge of house robbery is under investigation.

Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the Addo detectives on 082 319 9223. Information may also be shared anonymously via Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

