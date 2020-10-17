Limpopo police colonel killed as he was leaving to attend funeral

The station commander of the Groblersdal police station, Colonel Lebyane Jeffrey Seroka, 57, was shot and killed by unknown suspects in front of his house at Maganagobuswa village at about 4.30am on Saturday morning as he was making his way to a funeral.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, the suspects then took Seroka’s vehicle, a white Toyota Hilux, and fled from the scene.

The vehicle was later found abandoned along the Denilton-Maklerekeng road.

The police in Denilton have since launched a manhunt for the suspects.

“Preliminary police investigations indicated that the deceased woke up early in the morning and prepared to go to a funeral. At about 04:00, he went out of the house and, as he was about to leave, he was then shot dead in front of his gate,” Mojapelo said.

The motive for the killing is unknown, but police investigations are continuing, he said.

