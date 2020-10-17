Man, 26, arrested for allegedly killing girlfriend aged 14

A 26-year-old male has been arrested for the alleged murder of his 14-year-old girlfriend in the Free State.

In a statement, Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said the deceased, Edwinah Bolosha was last seen by her uncle on 10 October 2020 around 8pm when she was going to a sleepover at a friend’s house.

“On Thursday the 15 October 2020 at about 6pm the uncle came to Tumahole police station to report Edwinah missing. On the same day, the police in Tumahole mobilised all role players and embarked on the search for the missing teenager.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased was last seen with her boyfriend. Information was followed and Edwinah’s body was discovered in an open veld covered in a huge pile of rocks, about 1km away from her home.”

Makhele says the uncle did not report his niece missing because it was not the first time where she stayed away from home for days without informing anyone her whereabouts.

A case of murder has been opened, a post- mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The suspect will appear at Parys Magistrate Court on 19 October 2020.

Provincial Commissioner of Free State, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane has urged parents and guardians not to disregard the disappearance of their children, saying there has been a correlation or similar incidents that have been reported in the province where children, mostly girls were reported missing and found dead.

“In other instances they returned home safely but we can’t take chances where our children are involved,” she said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.