Crime 17.10.2020 02:30 pm

Three siblings arrested after alleged R2.4 million insurance scam

News24
Three siblings arrested after alleged R2.4 million insurance scam

Police arrested three siblings over fraudulent insurance claims. Picture: iStock.

The three, aged between 30 and 40, were arrested during a joint operation in the Umzinto policing precinct on Friday.

Three KwaZulu-Natal siblings have been arrested on charges of insurance fraud after allegedly using the details of a dead person to file claims to the tune of more than R2 million.

The three, aged between 30 and 40, were arrested during a joint operation in the Umzinto policing precinct on Friday.

“It is alleged on 5 November 2019, a total of nine fraudulent claims were submitted to an insurance company for processing and payment after the insured person had passed on. The claims were fraudulent and manipulated by the suspects,” said police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala.

An amount of R2.4 million was scheduled to be paid when it was discovered the documents were fraudulent, Gwala said.

The siblings appeared in the Scottburgh Magistrate’s Court on Friday and have been identified as Thasveer Bobbie, Nirvana Paparam and Nirasha Rampal. They were each granted bail of R10 000.

The matter was postponed to 16 November.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Racial tone in Senekal ‘just the paraphernalia of South African politics’

Courts Another suspect arrested over Senekal court riot

State Capture Leave my children alone – Jacob Zuma tells Zondo commission

Crime ‘It’s not a black and white thing,’ says Horner family as they call for calm in Senekal

Courts Bloodied clothing from sheep slaughter: Senekal suspects in court (video)


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition