Three siblings arrested after alleged R2.4 million insurance scam

Three KwaZulu-Natal siblings have been arrested on charges of insurance fraud after allegedly using the details of a dead person to file claims to the tune of more than R2 million.

The three, aged between 30 and 40, were arrested during a joint operation in the Umzinto policing precinct on Friday.

“It is alleged on 5 November 2019, a total of nine fraudulent claims were submitted to an insurance company for processing and payment after the insured person had passed on. The claims were fraudulent and manipulated by the suspects,” said police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala.

An amount of R2.4 million was scheduled to be paid when it was discovered the documents were fraudulent, Gwala said.

The siblings appeared in the Scottburgh Magistrate’s Court on Friday and have been identified as Thasveer Bobbie, Nirvana Paparam and Nirasha Rampal. They were each granted bail of R10 000.

The matter was postponed to 16 November.

