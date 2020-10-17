Crime 17.10.2020 12:58 pm

North West raids see Hawks seize R60k in drug bust

File image for illustration. Picture: Bloemfontein Courant

The arrested suspect will appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday. 

The Hawks have arrested one person and seized drugs worth more than R60 000 in a raid in Jouberton in North West.

On Friday, the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team executed a search warrant at a house in Jouberton and found a 41-year-old suspect in possession of crystal meth and Mandrax tablets, said police spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso.

Officers then moved to a second property, where they discovered more drugs.

“A second house on the same street was searched where Khat and Mandrax tablets worth approximately R57 000 were found hidden in a sports bag. The drugs were seized and the tenant of the room is being traced,” Rikhotso said.

The arrested suspect will appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

