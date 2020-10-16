Crime 16.10.2020 05:02 pm

Five suspects arrested in connection with Normandien farm murders

Rekord East
Five suspects arrested in connection with Normandien farm murders

Glen and Vida Rafferty were killed during a farm attack in the Normandien area on 29 August 2020. Picture: Supplied.

The Normandien farming couple were killed on their farm, Hanover on August 29.

Five suspects were taken into custody this morning, two of them for questioning in relation to the murders of Glen and Vida Rafferty. The Normandien farming couple were killed on their farm, Hanover on August 29.

Investigating officer, Captain Attie Engelbrecht said: “Two of the people who investigators in the Rafferty murder case were looking for, were taken into custody this morning for questioning, together with three others who were found in their company.”

Captain Engelbrecht said it was not yet clear how many of the five suspects would be charged.

According to the Newcastle Advertiser, Glen and Vida Rafferty returned home to their farm at around 10.30pm on a Saturday evening, where they were overpowered and killed by a group of attackers at the entrance to the property. It is believed the Rafferty’s dog was also shot.

The attackers fled the farm in the couple’s vehicle which was abandoned on the N11 between Newcastle and Ladysmith.

This article was republished from Rekord East with permission 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime ‘It’s not a black and white thing,’ says Horner family as they call for calm in Senekal

Courts Bloodied clothing from sheep slaughter: Senekal suspects in court (video)

Rugby It’s official: The Springboks are out of the Rugby Championship

Courts Court throws out yet another Public Protector report

General Calm before the storm? Senekal prepares for conflict


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition