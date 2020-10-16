Siblings nabbed over R2.4m insurance fraud

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested three siblings who allegedly submitted fraudulent death insurance claims.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the three suspects were arrested following a joint operation at the Umzinto policing precinct on Thursday.

“It is alleged on 5 November 2019, a total of nine fraudulent claims were submitted to an insurance company for processing and payment after the insured person had passed on,” Gwala said.

“The claims were fraudulent and manipulated by the suspects. The total value of the claims was R2.4 million. It was then established that the documents submitted were fraudulent.

“The investigation revealed that the suspects had no insurable interest in the deceased but it was for personal gain.”

The suspects appeared before the Scottburgh Magistrate’s Court on Friday. They are Thasveer Bobbie, 30, Nirvana Paparam, 40, and Nirasha Rampal, 38. They were granted bail of R10 000 each. The matter was remanded to 16 November.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula applauded the team for the arrest of the alleged fraudsters.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.