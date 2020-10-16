Crime 16.10.2020 03:17 pm

Two suspects arrested for torching of UKZN Westville campus residence

‘These criminals must be totally removed from our institutions,’ says minister.

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have confirmed that two suspects aged between 24 and 27 were arrested on Thursday for the torching of the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) Westville campus residence.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the suspects were arrested for arson and malicious damage to property and are expected to appear in court on Monday.

The university has applauded the police for the swift arrests.

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande has condemned the torching of the Oval Residence at the university.

Nzimande said: “The destruction of university property is a criminal offence and all those engaging in such acts must be arrested and face the full might of the law.

“These criminals must be totally removed from our institutions. They do not deserve to be within our institutions but belong in jail.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

