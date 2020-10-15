‘Bogus’ RAF employee gets four years in jail

A 31-year old woman was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Tuesday for fraud, corruption, forgery and uttering at King Shaka International Airport in March 2018.

Mamazane Maphumulo pretended to be an employee of the Road Accident Fund (RAF) and promised a man she would fast-track his claim on condition that he pays her R90,000.

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, the matter was reported to Hawks members from the Durban Serious Corruption Investigation Unit and an undercover operation was conducted.

“Maphumulo was caught red-handed taking cash from the complainant and was subsequently placed under arrest.

“She was charged accordingly and appeared in court several times until her sentence,” Mhlongo said.

