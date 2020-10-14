Taxi boss shot dead in KwaZulu-Natal

A taxi owner was found dead near Mandeni on Wednesday.

According to the police, the 40-year-old man was shot at 16:45 on the R102, near Amatikulu Bridge.

IPSS Medical Rescue said the body was found approximately 80 metres from his bullet-riddled car.

“Paramedics declared the patient [dead] on scene,” IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said.

He said the man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his head.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said there were two other people in the vicinity during the shooting. They also sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital.

“Charges of murder and attempted murder have been opened for investigation by Nyoni SAPS,” said Gwala.

No arrests have been made.

